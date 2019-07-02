  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fair Oaks, Gold River, Sacramento News, Vaccines


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Sacramento-area doctors are accused of “making easy money” by issuing vaccine exemptions.

The doctors are now under investigation by the medical board of California.

Doctor Kelly Sutton of Fair Oaks and Doctor Michael Fielding of Gold River are accused of issuing exemptions that “aren’t based on true medical need,” according to a report by California Healthline. 

The investigation comes during the country’s worst measles outbreak in 25 years.

READ MORE: Anti-Vaccination Families May Need To Get Exemption Permission From State

California lawmakers are currently considering legislation to tighten exemption requirements.

We’ll have the full story tonight at 10 on the CBS13 News. 

