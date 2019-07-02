Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Sacramento-area doctors are accused of “making easy money” by issuing vaccine exemptions.
The doctors are now under investigation by the medical board of California.
Doctor Kelly Sutton of Fair Oaks and Doctor Michael Fielding of Gold River are accused of issuing exemptions that “aren’t based on true medical need,” according to a report by California Healthline.
The investigation comes during the country’s worst measles outbreak in 25 years.
California lawmakers are currently considering legislation to tighten exemption requirements.
