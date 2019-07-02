SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The toddler left at a Sacramento-area Fire Department has been tentatively identified.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department says they have been in contact with a woman who says she is the little girl’s mother. Detectives believe the woman is, in fact, the child’s mother and is working to confirm their relationship, according to a Sacramento Sheriff’s Department statement.
The girl, who is approximately two years old, was left at a fire station on Sunday, June 30. A man said the toddler’s mom approached him at a South Sacramento Walmart and then left the child in his car. He brought her to a fire station for help.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying, the Department “would like to thank the public and media for their efforts in identifying Jane DOE and reuniting her with her mother.”
The Sacramento Police Department is taking over the investigation.
I hope they do not “reunite” the child with the mother until they are sure they should. Why did she leave the child with a stranger in the first place?? That in itself is not a safe thing to do.
I would not give her back to her mother. just leave her with a stranger, come on.