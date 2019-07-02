  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:NBA, Sacramento Kings


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings will be going back to royal blue for some games next season.

During Monday’s California Classic Summer League game, the Kings revealed their Classic Edition uniforms for the 2019-20 season. The new royal blues are updated replicas of the away uniforms worn by the Kings from 1991-94.

With the upcoming season being the Kings’ 35th in Sacramento, a special anniversary logo was also unveiled.

The throwbacks will be worn for select games and will be up for sale to fans by October.

Head to the team’s website for more information: Kings.com/Classic.

