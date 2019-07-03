Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a man in Modesto for reportedly breaking into a house naked and threatening to rape a woman.
Bobby Lee Kinder Jr. (credit: Modesto Police Department)
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a man in Modesto for reportedly breaking into a house naked and threatening to rape a woman.
Officials said the woman woke up to the sound of glass breaking on Friday night and found Bobby Lee Kinder Jr. in her house.
READ: Surveillance Photos Released Of Suspects Wanted For Violent Elk Grove Fireworks Stand Robbery
That’s when he reportedly attacked her, hit the back of her head with a lamp, and told her he was going to rape her.
The woman managed to escape and called the police. Officers said the case is similar to one in Merced and are now trying to figure out if they are related.