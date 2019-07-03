Filed Under:Breaking and Entering, Modesto News
Bobby Lee Kinder Jr. (credit: Modesto Police Department)


MODESTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a man in Modesto for reportedly breaking into a house naked and threatening to rape a woman.

Officials said the woman woke up to the sound of glass breaking on Friday night and found Bobby Lee Kinder Jr. in her house.

That’s when he reportedly attacked her, hit the back of her head with a lamp, and told her he was going to rape her.

The woman managed to escape and called the police. Officers said the case is similar to one in Merced and are now trying to figure out if they are related.

