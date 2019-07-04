  • CBS13On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – People are reporting feeling an earthquake all over Southern California – and even up to the southern Central Valley – on Fourth of July.

According to the US Geological Survey, a 6.4 magnitude quake struck near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert just after 10:30 a.m. The preliminary magnitude was 6.6, but it was since downgraded.

Residents all over Southern California and even all the way to Las Vegas reported feeling some shaking.

People all the way up to the Modesto area also reported feeling the earthquake.

The initial 6.4 magnitude earthquake was followed by five smaller aftershocks, the largest being a 4.7 magnitude, according to the USGS earthquake map website.

More information to come. 

