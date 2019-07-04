SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fourth of July festivities may be fun for humans, but they are scary for pets.
Some pet owners are now turning to cannabis to keep their animals calm during those noisy Independence Day fireworks.
One owner says her dog panted and barked during fireworks until she tried CBD – a non-psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from marijuana plants that users say has a calming effect.
It’s comes in biscuits, chews and liquid form. But veterinarians say there’s still some research to do for they recommend the treatment.
“There’s no real regulation on them,” said veterinarian Lisa Moses. “We don’t have any information about whether they are safe and how they work with other medications, but we also don’t have any information that says they are not safe.”
As with any medicine, it’s a good idea to talk to your veterinarian before you treat your pet.