  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBD, marijuana, pets

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fourth of July festivities may be fun for humans, but they are scary for pets.

Some pet owners are now turning to cannabis to keep their animals calm during those noisy Independence Day fireworks.

One owner says her dog panted and barked during fireworks until she tried CBD – a non-psychoactive cannabinoid extracted from marijuana plants that users say has a calming effect.

It’s comes in biscuits, chews and liquid form. But veterinarians say there’s still some research to do for they recommend the treatment.

“There’s no real regulation on them,” said veterinarian Lisa Moses. “We don’t have any information about whether they are safe and how they work with other medications, but we also don’t have any information that says they are not safe.”

As with any medicine, it’s a good idea to talk to your veterinarian before you treat your pet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s