STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say the armed man who ran away from a crash near Turlock Thursday morning is also wanted in connection to a Stockton homicide case.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Keyes and Berkeley roads, north of Turlock. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the man – 32-year-old Alejandro Ruvacalba – has a long ponytail and an injury to one eye. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants when he ran.
Deputies say Ruvacalba was reportedly carrying a handgun.
A large perimeter was set up in the area early Thursday morning, but Ruvacalba was never found.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Ruvacalba is wanted for the killing of 42-year-old Anthony Quismondo along Waterloo Road in Stockton on Wednesday night. Ruvacalba should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.
Anyone who sees Ruvacalba or knows where he is is asked to call 911 immediately.