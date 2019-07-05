  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ceres Police Department, Illegal Fireworks, Manteca Fire Department, Sacramento Fire Department, service calls, Stockton Fire Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The holiday weekend, combined with illegal fireworks, brought extra workloads to local police and fire departments.

Officials from Ceres Police, Manteca Fire, Stockton Fire, and Sacramento Fire Departments all reported an unusually large number of service calls.

Ceres police and Manteca fire departments both said that they received 311 illegal firework calls and 43 violators were cited for illegal fireworks. The Manteca Fire Department also responded to two large fires, one of them damaging two homes.

The Stockton Fire Department reported a total of 618 calls for service, doubling their average call amount. They serviced about 100 grass fires and believe a many of them were likely caused by illegal fireworks. The Sacramento Fire Department also had a busy night with 73 calls for service. Several fires were reported and most were due to fireworks being disposed of improperly. A majority of the fires were small, with the biggest one being about three acres.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s