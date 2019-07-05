SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The holiday weekend, combined with illegal fireworks, brought extra workloads to local police and fire departments.
Officials from Ceres Police, Manteca Fire, Stockton Fire, and Sacramento Fire Departments all reported an unusually large number of service calls.
Ceres police and Manteca fire departments both said that they received 311 illegal firework calls and 43 violators were cited for illegal fireworks. The Manteca Fire Department also responded to two large fires, one of them damaging two homes.
The Stockton Fire Department reported a total of 618 calls for service, doubling their average call amount. They serviced about 100 grass fires and believe a many of them were likely caused by illegal fireworks. The Sacramento Fire Department also had a busy night with 73 calls for service. Several fires were reported and most were due to fireworks being disposed of improperly. A majority of the fires were small, with the biggest one being about three acres.