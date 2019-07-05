



— Gunfire rang out in an Arden Arcade neighborhood just after 7 a.m. Friday. Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies surrounded a nearby apartment complex on Morse Avenue, where a man was reportedly shooting a gun.

A woman was taken to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office says that the person wasn’t shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of her injury is undetermined at this time.

Deputies originally responded to reports of a subject firing a bb gun, but upon arrival, deputies located evidence that shots were fired from a real gun.

The apartment complex was evacuated after deputies identified the apartment where they believed the suspect fled after the shots were fired.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) was called to the scene and spent hours trying to contact the accused gunman who was believed to be holed up inside an apartment. But with so many neighbors nearby the SED team faced a delicate situation.

“In an apartment complex, everybody lives in close quarters. As we all know gunfire can go through walls,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesperson Tess Deterding.

The SED team rushed the apartment just after 2 p.m., but the gunman nowhere to be found. Deputies are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a male in his 20’s with brown hair and a goatee.

Detectives have not yet identified a motive for the shooting, nor have they confirmed the relationship between the parties involved.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).