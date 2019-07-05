  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fire, firefighters, Ironworks, pier, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A pier in Stockton caught fire twice this morning.

Stockton firefighters were called out to a pier behind the Ironworks building this morning at 12:30 a.m. Firefighters had difficulty getting access to the fire. The pier was still burning at 4:30 a.m but Stockton fire cleared the scene expecting the fire to go out by itself. Around 7 a.m., firefighters were called out again to the scene after the fire flared up.

Stockton Fire Department officials do not know what started the fire.

 

