STOCKTON (CBS13) – A pier in Stockton caught fire twice this morning.
Stockton firefighters were called out to a pier behind the Ironworks building this morning at 12:30 a.m. Firefighters had difficulty getting access to the fire. The pier was still burning at 4:30 a.m but Stockton fire cleared the scene expecting the fire to go out by itself. Around 7 a.m., firefighters were called out again to the scene after the fire flared up.
Stockton Fire Department officials do not know what started the fire.