VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A forgetful man in Vacaville was arrested after allegedly leaving his stolen gun at a restaurant.
On Tuesday, the Vacaville Police Department received a call from a local restaurant manager about a backpack containing a gun left behind from an earlier customer. According to a statement from Vacaville Police officials, the customer later returned to try and claim it. When an officer arrived at the restaurant, the customer immediately sprinted away and stopped to change his clothing. Officers later found the suspect who complied with their commands.
A record check on the gun showed it was reported stolen during an overnight burglary from a regional gun store. The Vacaville Police Department identified the suspect as Ty-Kem Walters.
Walters was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of stolen property. The Vacaville Police Department credits their strong relationship with community members for the quick arrest.