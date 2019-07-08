Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A 25-year-old woman is in the hospital suffering major injuries after she was hit by a car just after 1 a.m. on July 5.
Kathy Collins says that her daughter, Terilynn, was less than a mile from her house when a supposed drunk driver struck her from behind. Two CHP units responded and rushed her to the hospital where she was put into an induced coma.
Terilynn suffered a broken femur and pelvis and will be unable to stand and walk for three months.
The believed driver was seen pacing back and forth in front of a damaged dark SUV and then took off before officials arrived. Officials are still looking for the dark SUV with damage and ask anyone with information to call CHP.