  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antelope, CHP, Hit And Run, hospital, injury

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A 25-year-old woman is in the hospital suffering major injuries after she was hit by a car just after 1 a.m. on July 5.

Kathy Collins says that her daughter, Terilynn, was less than a mile from her house when a supposed drunk driver struck her from behind. Two CHP units responded and rushed her to the hospital where she was put into an induced coma.

Terilynn suffered a broken femur and pelvis and will be unable to stand and walk for three months.

The believed driver was seen pacing back and forth in front of a damaged dark SUV and then took off before officials arrived. Officials are still looking for the dark SUV with damage and ask anyone with information to call CHP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s