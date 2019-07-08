Filed Under:CDFW


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Looking to go hunting or fishing this summer? Make sure to purchase your license from a legitimate website or retailer.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a warning Monday about several websites that are improperly charging extra fees for online fishing and hunting license purchases and collect personal information as part of their unauthorized transactions.

California hunting and fishing licenses may properly be purchased in only one of four ways:

If you purchase online, make sure you are on the official CDFW website (www.wildlife.ca.gov) or the ALDS website (www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales).

