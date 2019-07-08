  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elverta News, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department


ELVERTA (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after finding a deceased body in a field Monday morning.

At 10 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area of Elkhorn Boulevard and Metro Air Parkway, locating the body in a nearby field. The gender, age, race, cause of death or approximate time of death are unknown at this time.

READ ALSO: Man Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison Following Conviction For Rape, False Imprisonment

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s