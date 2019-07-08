Comments
ELVERTA (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after finding a deceased body in a field Monday morning.
ELVERTA (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after finding a deceased body in a field Monday morning.
At 10 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the area of Elkhorn Boulevard and Metro Air Parkway, locating the body in a nearby field. The gender, age, race, cause of death or approximate time of death are unknown at this time.
READ ALSO: Man Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison Following Conviction For Rape, False Imprisonment
Detectives are actively investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).