FOLSOM (CBS13) – On July 7, the Folsom Police Department received a call regarding a candy theft at the Safeway on Prairie City Road.

The candy stolen from the store. (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

The caller stated that a cart full of items was pushed out the door and fled in a waiting vehicle. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 50 near Sunrise Boulevard, and found over $1,000 worth of stolen candy.

Rodney Gaston, 20, of Merced, has been identified by employees as the person seen stealing from the store. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of burglary and grand theft.

The suspect, Rodney Gaston. (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

