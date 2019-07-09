  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Amador County, CAL FIRE, CDCR


PINE GROVE (CBS13) — The search is on for three conservation camp participants who walked away from their work detail near the Pine Grove Conservation Camp in Amador County earlier Tuesday.

Stanley Hill, 19, Derrick Scott Peterson, 18, and Robert Lee Sneed, 19, walked away from a CAL FIRE work assignment clearing brush near the Mitchell Mine Road, which is about three miles from Pine Grove Conservation Camp.

The trio was last seen around 11 a.m. and were reported missing at 1:46 p.m.

Hill is an African-American male, 5’11” tall, and weighing 174 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. Peterson is described as Hispanic, 5’10” tall and weighing 152 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sneed is African-American, 6’ 2” tall, and weighing 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. All were last seen wearing khaki shirts, green T-shirts, blue jeans and boots. They may be carrying red duffle bags.

Anyone who sees the three should contact 911 or local law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of their location should contact Jim Liptrap at (209) 296-7581.

