NYE COUNTY, Nevada (CBSLA) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Department released a video today about a possible earthquake-related death.

In the video, Sgt. Adam Tippets said deputies found a 56-year-old man pinned under a vehicle.

Deputies believe the vehicle fell off the jacks during a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit near Ridgecrest on July 4.

Tippets said more information will be released as soon as the investigation is complete.

