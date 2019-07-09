Comments
NYE COUNTY, Nevada (CBSLA) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Department released a video today about a possible earthquake-related death.
In the video, Sgt. Adam Tippets said deputies found a 56-year-old man pinned under a vehicle.
Deputies believe the vehicle fell off the jacks during a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit near Ridgecrest on July 4.
Tippets said more information will be released as soon as the investigation is complete.
See the full video below: