Tuesday 7/9 Update: Investigators said the pedestrian in Monday night’s fatal collision walked across Power Inn Road directly in the line of travel of a Ford Escape.
The pedestrian was reportedly having a conversation on the east sidewalk of Power Inn Road and suddenly walked into the road. CHP said the driver of the Ford was unable to stop in time and collided with the pedestrian.
Officers provided CPR on the pedestrian, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and worked with officers. She was later released after officers determined she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pedestrian has died after getting hit by a vehicle near 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road Monday night, CHP said.
Power Inn Road is completely shut down due to the crash. By 10:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Power Inn Road were reopened.
Officials said the driver does not appear to be at fault.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday.