VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Three people were arrested after police say they tried to steal more than $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Vacaville Target store.
The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Target along Harbison Drive.
Vacaville police say the trio had loaded up a shopping cart and tote bags full of expensive alcohol, then tried to get out through an emergency exit. However, loss prevention was there waiting for them – prompting the group to retreat into the store and split up.
Officers say alert shoppers helped them find and arrest all three suspect.
The three are now facing charges of burglary and conspiracy. Police have identified the trio as 20-year-old Jade Jenkins, 20-year-old Kelvhan Mouton and 21-year-old Joy Thomas – all Antioch residents.
In total, police say the group tried to steal more than $1,100 worth of alcohol.