LIVE:Watch the World Cup victory parade for the US Women's National Team
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California State Fair, Drones, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It will be just like old times, at least for the first weekend of the California State Fair & Food Festival.

Officials say the planned drone show that would have replaced the end of night fireworks has been postponed. A software issue is to blame for the cancellation.

The issue has already been fixed, officials say, but there’s not enough time to get the drone show up and running for the fair’s opening weekend.

This means that traditional fireworks shows will instead be happening on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said that the change was made to a drones show to make a safer and more inclusive environment to families with young children and those who are sensitive to loud explosions.

The California State Fair & Food Festival starts on Friday and runs until July 28 this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s