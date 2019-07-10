SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It will be just like old times, at least for the first weekend of the California State Fair & Food Festival.
Officials say the planned drone show that would have replaced the end of night fireworks has been postponed. A software issue is to blame for the cancellation.
The issue has already been fixed, officials say, but there’s not enough time to get the drone show up and running for the fair’s opening weekend.
This means that traditional fireworks shows will instead be happening on Friday and Saturday.
Officials said that the change was made to a drones show to make a safer and more inclusive environment to families with young children and those who are sensitive to loud explosions.
The California State Fair & Food Festival starts on Friday and runs until July 28 this year.