CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A suspect is dead and a police K9 was hurt after shooting at police officers in Citrus Heights.
Police were still out investigating Wednesday morning after the chaos erupted Tuesday night on Greenback Lane at the north end of Sunrise Mall.
Dozens of officers responded.
Citrus Heights police say the initial call was over a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Sunrise Mall. When they arrived, the suspect opened fire on them.
A police K9 was shot in the face in the incident. A bullet also grazed an officer, going through his shirt.
Police say a passerby’s windshield was also hit.
Officers immediately returned fire and took down the suspect. The suspect was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Citrus Heights police, California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department were on scene.
The suspect’s name has not being released at this point.
Wednesday, Citrus Heights police said both the officer and the K9 hit are expected to make a full recovery. Greenback Lane has been reopened in the area.