



— Family and friends are mourning the death of a mother, grandmother, friend and former long-time waitress who was shot and killed during a robbery at an adult bookstore in Modesto.

Modesto woman, 38-year-old Cinnamon Eades, died at the hospital after she was shot several times Tuesday afternoon while working at Liberty Adult Books on Kansas Ave.

“It’s just not real to lose the person I love most,” said Steven Segala Jr., Eades’ boyfriend and father of her three-year-old son. “My whole life is changing now because I don’t have the person I plan to marry, and the person I plan to move forward with.”

Friends and family described the mother of three as “a ray of sunshine;” someone who “lit up a room” and would “do anything for her children or someone in need.”

READ ALSO: Suspect In Citrus Heights Shootout Identified As Grayson Schuessler

“She was really sweet. I mean she had an edge to her, you know when it came to the kids, but she was just really cool. Everyone loved her. I mean, my wife is very upset,” said Micah Dizney.

Modesto Police arrested 20-year-old Favian Marcos Ramirez after the department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the store and detectives determined Ramirez had made a purchase before allegedly shooting Eades and grabbing an unknown amount of cash.

“There was really no motive other than he went in and did that,” said Segala Jr.

Police said Ramirez drove to the store in a car he’d taken on a test drive from a Modesto used-car dealership. Officers said he left the car outside the bookstore and ran away.

“I’m the manager for the bookstore. I can’t be there anymore. I won’t be able to set foot in that place again,” said Teresa Robles, Eades Sister-In-Law. “I worked there for nine years and we’ve never been robbed.”

READ: Child, 1, Found After Amber Alert Issued Out Of Paso Robles

Detectives used surveillance video and information from staff at the used-car dealership to identify Ramirez. Workers told police he had used a valid ID to take the car for a test drive and notified police when he failed to return it two hours later.

“I have no words, honestly. I’m still in disbelief. It doesn’t feel real,” said Janessa Ramirez, Eades’ 22-year-old daughter.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Detectives and SWAT officers located Ramirez at a house on Pleasant and Central Avenues in Ceres. Police said he was in another car and ran away when he saw the officers.

Robles said Eades had worked at the bookstore for just under a year. She said she took the job because of the health benefits it offered after working as a waitress at various restaurants in the Modesto area.

“She had worked at Perkos for many many years. She had a lot of customers that loved her,” said Robles.

READ: Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Modesto Adult Book Store Employee

“She got good benefits there,” added Segala Jr. “She got carpal tunnel surgery there. She got her knee surgery there so there were a lot of pluses to it. Initially, I didn’t like the idea, because I don’t think any significant other would want for them to work in a place like that, but I saw the benefits and I trusted her.”

Family and friends said they’re still in shock by what happened.

“I can’t really put how I’m feeling into words,” said Dizney.

Eades left behind a 22-year-old daughter, 11-year-old and three-year-old sons, as well as a grandson.

“My baby won’t be able to remember her I don’t think,” said Ramirez. “But I’m really glad I got to spend some time with her just this past weekend.”

Many of them came together Wednesday night for a candlelight memorial and are now raising funds for funeral expenses with the help of a GoFundMe page.

“She’s really going to be missed by a lot of people,” said Robles.

Ramirez was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail without bail on murder and robbery charges.