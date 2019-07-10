Comments
PASO ROBLES (CBS13) – An Amber Alert has been issued in a slew of California counties after a child abduction in Paso Robles.
Authorities say 1-year-old Namaste Dix was last seen with his mother, Rashawna Bullock, Wednesday morning in Paso Robles. CHP believes Bullock took the child.
The pair could be traveling in a dark grey 2012 Jeep Cherokee with the California license plate number 6XKD235.
The Amber Alert is in effect for the following counties: San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Alameda.
Anyone who sees the car or knows where the pair might be is asked to call 911 immediately.