SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rising costs of avocados may make you think twice the next time you want that side of guacamole.
Wholesale prices on the pitted fruit are more than double what they were just a year ago.
Avocados from Mexico cost a whopping 129 percent more, according to Rabobank.
Most of that is being passed onto consumers, with retail prices almost doubling.
Analysts attribute the spike to growing global demand and an expected seasonal dip in production both in Mexico and California. They also say President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs are not to blame for the current spike.