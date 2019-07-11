  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Fair is adding a Food Festival to its list of activities!

The new Food Festival runs during all 17 days of the fair

and features over 30 different vendors. From simple mac and cheese to a fried banana hot dog to a “Frik’n Vegan” Philly cheesesteak sandwich, the food festival has food for everyone. 

 

Food Festival passes are available for purchase for $28. Passes include four tickets which can be redeemed at any of the 30 participating vendors that have been entered in the Food Festival and Competition. Tickets are valued at $10 each.

