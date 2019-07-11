By Marc Woodfork

In one week, thousands of cosplayers, geeks, nerds, LARP’s, fans, superfans, normies and just people who want to be apart and see the spectacle will arrive in San Diego from around the world for Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019. This annual pilgrimage is unique this year because it is the 50th Anniversary of the event. Organizers expect this to be the biggest and most extravagant thus far. For many years, Comic-Con was just about comics; most people didn’t know that such an event existed during the first 20 years.

But everything changed when major film studios started producing comic book type films on a regular basis. When the “Super Hero” films began to roll out of Hollywood, executives were smart to market and publicize their films at the one place a guaranteed audience would be. Now, seeing major studios market their films at Comic-Con San Diego is not only normal, but expected. It’s not only films that have increased their presence. Within the last 6 years or so, television has jumped on board as well. Television producers have seen their product become more and more popular with the “comic’ crowd. Television presence has become just as prevalent at Comic-Con as films – in some cases, even more so.

Even with the new influx of major films and hit television shows attending and giving presentations, Comic-Con is still about Comics. That is the most important aspect of the event. It is great to see that Comic-Con hasn’t lost the essence of what it is after all these years. Outside of the studio presentations, and the major celebrity audience panels, and special sneak peeks at upcoming television series and films, Comic-Con is a spectacle. It really should be experienced by everyone. Don’t be misled into thinking that it is just for a certain type of person. I understand that Comic-Con is not for everyone: the crowds can be intense, there is always a line for anything, and with so many people in one place, it can get irritating.

But if you are willing to be daring and adventurous, and would like to see interesting people and experience something new, then I would suggest diving in. Putting aside the enormity that is Comic-Con, at the heart, it’s really just a place where like-minded people can get together and share the same space and vibe off of each other’s positive energy. I’ll take it.