Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the two women who stole nearly $6,000 worth of perfume from a Tracy Ulta Beauty store.

The incident happened back on Monday.

Tracy police say the two women went into the store, loaded up $5,825 in fragrances, then left without paying. The pair were in and out of the store in less than two minutes, police say.

Surveillance photos of the suspects have been released.

One of the suspects has a distinct “Blessed” tattoo across her chest, police note.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or who has any other information relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact Tracy police at (209) 831-6550.

