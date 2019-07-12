Looking for the best bakeries in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Bad Bakers
Topping the list is Bad Bakers. Located at 2101 Natomas Crossing Drive, Suite 150 in Natomas Crossing, the bakery, which offers cookies, doughnuts and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 768 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mahoroba Japanese Bakery
Next up is South Land Park’s Mahoroba Japanese Bakery, situated at 4900 Freeport Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 738 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Devine Gelateria & Cafe
Midtown’s Devine Gelateria & Cafe, located at 1221 19th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, bakery and gelato spot 4.5 stars out of 745 reviews.
4. Pushkin’s Bakery
Pushkin’s Bakery, a bakery in Newton Booth, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 673 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1820 29th St. to see for yourself.
5. ABC Bakery
Over in South Land Park, check out ABC Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 1309 Florin Road, Suite F.
