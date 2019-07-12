  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs


Looking for the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Bad Bakers

PHOTO: KRISTINA L./YELP

Topping the list is Bad Bakers. Located at 2101 Natomas Crossing Drive, Suite 150 in Natomas Crossing, the bakery, which offers cookies, doughnuts and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 768 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mahoroba Japanese Bakery

PHOTO: TIFFANY P./YELP

Next up is South Land Park’s Mahoroba Japanese Bakery, situated at 4900 Freeport Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 738 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Devine Gelateria & Cafe

  PHOTO: K R./YELP  

Midtown’s Devine Gelateria & Cafe, located at 1221 19th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, bakery and gelato spot 4.5 stars out of 745 reviews.

4. Pushkin’s Bakery

PHOTO: LEANN H./YELP

Pushkin’s Bakery, a bakery in Newton Booth, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 673 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1820 29th St. to see for yourself.

5. ABC Bakery

PHOTO: ALEX T./YELP

Over in South Land Park, check out ABC Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 1309 Florin Road, Suite F.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s