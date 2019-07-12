VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A juvenile is in custody accused of leading CHP on a wrong-way chase on Interstate 80 overnight.
The Vacaville Police Department posted on Facebook Friday morning saying the chase started after, “A driver mistook Interstate 80 for a racing speedway last night around midnight. Humming down the freeway at well over 100mph was more than enough to grab the attention of a nearby CHP officer. But yielding to the red and blue lights of the law was not on the agenda for this motorist.”
The CHP officer followed the stolen silver sedan onto surface streets, but once the driver got back on 80 going the wrong direction the officer called off the chase. The driver eventually exited the Interstate and ended up crashing near a La Quinta motel on Orange Drive. The post went on to say, “A quick departure from the driver’s seat and it was a sprint for freedom. CHP and Vacaville units quickly coordinated and made easy work of capturing the driver nearly 200 yards away.”
Officers found a BB gun in the front seat.