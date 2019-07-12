Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they are calling a person of interest in connection with an arson fire in downtown Sacramento.
On July 4 around 4 a.m., a dumpster fire was intentionally set in the 1800 block of 8th Street and Rice Alley. Surveillance video captured images of a man leaving an SUV. They believe the man may have information about the fire.
If you have any information about the identity of the man, you are asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 916-808-8732 or Crime Stoppers at 1-916-443-HELP. You can also submit a tip on-line at http://sacvalleycrimestoppers.com.