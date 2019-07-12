RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a group of men who were allegedly posing as law enforcement officers and accosting people in the Riverbank Target parking lot recently.
The incident happened in the late morning hours of July 10.
Riverbank police say several customers reported that four men claiming to be officers walked up to them in the parking lot and asked for their identification. The fake officers claimed they wanted to confirm that that the people were the registered owners of the vehicles they were getting in and out of.
Some of the people accosted were given “citations,” but Riverbank police say no real officers had given out tickets that day in the Target parking lot.
Anyone who was approached that day or who may have been given that fake citation is asked to contact Riverbank Police Services at (209) 863-7158.