GALT (CBS13) – Police in Galt arrested a parolee on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamines, body armor, and pepper spray.
On Saturday around 1:25 a.m., police identified a suspicious vehicle near Twin Cities Road and W. Stockton Boulevard. The driver was wearing a full security uniform and body armor. He was found to be a convicted felon for firearm-related offenses, Galt police say.
Officers searched the vehicle and found cans of pepper spray, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. They determined the driver was found to be prohibited from owning body armor.
Thirty-year-old Thomas Nicholson of Elk Grove was arrested and booked into jail on charges of being a felon in possession of body armor, felon in possession of pepper spray, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.