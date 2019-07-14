7/14/19 UPDATE – On the heels of their California State Fair cancellation due to illness, music duo TLC has also canceled its show at Stanislaus State Fair.
The group was scheduled to perform Tuesday night, but canceled “due to medical reasons in regard to one of the bandmates,” according to the fair’s Marketing and Communication Director Adrenna Alkhas.
On the bright, side, the group will be replaced by En Vogue.
Alkhas issued a statement that read, in part:
“We are very disappointed TLC cancelled, especially because the community was extremely excited for the show. We know this is always a possibility in our line of business,” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Fair. “We are still very excited to have En Vogue replacing them. We wish Chilli from TLC a fast recovery from losing her voice.”
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Fair runs July 12-July 21 and the concert lineup this year includes Maddie and Tae, TLC, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and 98 Degrees.
Tickets to the concerts are free with Fair admission. Seats at the Coors Light Variety Stage are first-come, first-serve and concertgoers can’t save seats.
- Friday, July 12: High Valley
- Saturday, July 13: Blood, Sweat & Tears
- Sunday, July 14: Ulices Chaidez
- Monday, July 15: Maddie and Tae
- Tuesday, July 16: TLC
- Wednesday, July 17: Clay Walker
- Thursday, July 18: The Marshall Tucker Band
- Friday, July 19: MAGIC!
- Saturday, July 20: 98 Degrees
- Sunday, July 21: Roberto Tapia
The Stanislaus County Fairgrounds is located at 900 North Broadway in Turlock.