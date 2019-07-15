AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – The historic Daffodil Hill is closing indefinitely.
The family behind Daffodil Hill, the Ryans, posted a message on the property’s Facebook page announcing that “with deep sadness”, after 80 years, the hill will be closed to the public.
“This decision is the most difficult that we, as a family, have ever made. The generations that came before us who purchased this property in 1887, which evolved into Daffodil Hill, could never have envisioned that their efforts would have ever grown into such a beloved attraction,” the family says.
It was the hill’s popularity and the “crush of visitors” this year that ultimately led the Ryans to close it, they say. The limited capacity of the parking lot coupled with the fact that local roads couldn’t handle the volume of traffic posed liability risks and safety concerns.
They cite people parking illegally along the roadway and an increase in pedestrians that “would have impeded any emergency vehicles that needed to access the Hill area to assist our Shake Ridge Road neighbors, or you, our visitors.”
They acknowledged the financial benefit that the hill brought to local businesses, but it didn’t outweigh problems with vehicles and traffic.