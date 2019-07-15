Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A nine-year-old girl has died from possible electrocution in a pool, Citrus Heights police said.
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A nine-year-old girl has died from possible electrocution in a pool, Citrus Heights police said.
Citrus Heights Police Sgt. Frye said firefighters responded to a drowning and possible electrocution Sunday afternoon, finding a nine-year-old girl unconscious.
Firefighters tried to revive the girl at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.
READ ALSO: Police: Man Stabs Brother, Barricades Himself Inside House
Police conducted a follow-up investigation shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. So far, investigators determined a pool light appeared to be under repair. It is unclear if the light was inside the pool at the time of the incident.
Primarily, officials are calling this a tragic accident. The young girl’s identity has not yet been released.