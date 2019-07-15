Filed Under:Citrus Heights News, electrocution


CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A nine-year-old girl has died from possible electrocution in a pool, Citrus Heights police said.

Citrus Heights Police Sgt. Frye said firefighters responded to a drowning and possible electrocution Sunday afternoon, finding a nine-year-old girl unconscious.

Firefighters tried to revive the girl at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Police conducted a follow-up investigation shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. So far, investigators determined a pool light appeared to be under repair. It is unclear if the light was inside the pool at the time of the incident.

Primarily, officials are calling this a tragic accident. The young girl’s identity has not yet been released.

