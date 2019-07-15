Comments
PENN VALLEY (CBS13) – A man who disappeared in the South Yuba River on Sunday has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Alvarez of Citrus Heights.
Alvarez and his daughter were in the river near Twin Bridges on Saturday when a swift current caught the two and swept them downriver. A park ranger and a good Samaritan were able to rescue his daughter but Alvarez continued downstream, according to a statement from Nevada County Sheriff’s & Rescue.
Fire personnel and state parks personnel searched for the man until it got dark. They returned again on Sunday and searched again, but couldn’t find Alvarez.
The area will continue to be monitored.