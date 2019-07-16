Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary 4.3 magnitude has rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. There are no immediate reports of damage.
The quake struck Tuesday afternoon 9 miles (14 kilometers) south of Brentwood, California.
According to the US Geological Survey, the shockwaves of the quake were felt as far out as Tracy, Stockton and Lodi.
People took to social media to say they felt a sharp jolt in the area east of San Francisco.
The quake was followed minutes later by an aftershock with a 3.5 magnitude.
