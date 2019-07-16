LODI (CBS13) – A man is under arrest and facing multiple weapons charges after investigators discovered a stash of illegally configured guns in Lodi.
Lodi police say officers served a search warrant along the 500 block of S. Crescent Avenue on Monday. Investigators say they were tipped off about multipole possible weapons violations at the residence.
Inside, detectives found a stash of guns – including illegally configured assault weapons. A homemade silencer and tools to make silencers were also found.
Joshua Barrington, a 43-year-old Lodi resident, has been arrested. He’s facing charges of assault weapons manufacturing, possession of firearms as a prohibited person, possession of a silencer, and other weapons charges.
Barrington has been booked into Lodi City Jail and is being held on $1.5 million bail.
