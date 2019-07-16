Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two men have been arrested in a human trafficking investigation involving multiple victims including juveniles, Stockton Police said.
On July 1, 26-year-old Paul Miller was arrested on charges of human trafficking of a juvenile, pimping, pandering, and unlawful intercourse with a minor.
On Tuesday, 27-year-old Joshua Tuimavave, also known as “Pyro,” was arrest on charges of human trafficking of a juvenile, pimping, pandering, and unlawful intercourse with a minor.
Investigators believe there may be other victims in this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Stockton Police Department’s Vice Unit at (209) 937-8422.
