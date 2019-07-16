Filed Under:Human Trafficking, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two men have been arrested in a human trafficking investigation involving multiple victims including juveniles, Stockton Police said.

Paul Miller’s booking photo. (credit: Stockton Police Department)

On July 1, 26-year-old Paul Miller was arrested on charges of human trafficking of a juvenile, pimping, pandering, and unlawful intercourse with a minor.

Joshua Tuimavave’s booking photo. (credit: Stockton Police Department)

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Joshua Tuimavave, also known as “Pyro,” was arrest on charges of human trafficking of a juvenile, pimping, pandering, and unlawful intercourse with a minor.

Investigators believe there may be other victims in this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Stockton Police Department’s Vice Unit at (209) 937-8422.

