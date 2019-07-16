Filed Under:Stanislaus National Forest, Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials identified the man who was shot at the Deadman Campground on July 11 as 36-year-old Timothy Edward Smith of Watsonville.

The incident happened in the early morning at Deadman’s campground in the Stanislaus National Forest. Authorities say Smith went into a pair of campers’ tent and was then shot and killed.

According to the sheriff’s office, a couple was sleeping when a Smith went into their tent. The woman woke up to Smith on top of her.

Her yelling soon woke up her boyfriend and a confrontation ensued.

At some point during the struggle, the Smith was shot. He died at the scene, authorities say.

