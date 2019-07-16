TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials identified the man who was shot at the Deadman Campground on July 11 as 36-year-old Timothy Edward Smith of Watsonville.
The incident happened in the early morning at Deadman’s campground in the Stanislaus National Forest. Authorities say Smith went into a pair of campers’ tent and was then shot and killed.
According to the sheriff’s office, a couple was sleeping when a Smith went into their tent. The woman woke up to Smith on top of her.
Identification of the man shot at the Deadman Campground, has not yet been released pending notification of family. Once the information is available for release, an update will be posted. pic.twitter.com/cnbzTMbQ5o
— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) July 15, 2019
Her yelling soon woke up her boyfriend and a confrontation ensued.
At some point during the struggle, the Smith was shot. He died at the scene, authorities say.
