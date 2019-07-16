Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An officer with the Roseville Police Department was found to have passed away in his sleep.
The department says Officer Cameron Landon was found dead at this home Tuesday morning.
Officer Landon had served with the Roseville Police Department since 2015. He previously served with the Grass Valley Police Department and was also a Marine Corps. veteran.
Landon was only 36 years old.
No details on funeral arraignments are available yet.
You must log in to post a comment.