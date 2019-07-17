Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Authorities say they have arrested the man suspected of driving off with the Fair Oaks Dad’s Kitchen storage unit.
The incident happened back on Monday. A man was seen on surveillance camera pulling into the parking lot with a big pickup truck. He then hooked the restaurant’s storage unit, then took off.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Scott Gray. They then got a search warrant and the arrested Gray.
Most of the equipment stolen from Dad’s Kitchen has been recovered, deputies say.
Gray has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing burglary and grand theft charges.
