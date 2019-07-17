Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling flames at a building in south Sacramento.
The scene is along the 6600 block of Freeport Boulevard, near the Sacramento Executive Airport.
Commercial Structure Fire on the 6600 Block of Freeport Blvd is at 2nd alarm. Fire has vented through the roof. pic.twitter.com/JtDJyfemwU
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 17, 2019
Firefighters say the heavy flames are coming from the attic. A second alarm has been called.
More information to come.
