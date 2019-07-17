Comments
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Snowmelt is drastically filling up Lake Tahoe, making it difficult for summer revelers to find a little piece of paradise.
Visitors have been taking notice of how much beaches have shrunk this year.
With the summer melting the snow, Lake Tahoe reached full capacity on Sunday. The lake is still just over 6,229 feet as of Wednesday.
However, officials say this will probably be the peak level for the season. The Truckee River, which drains the lake, will soon see more water releases.
