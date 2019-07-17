Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The CHP says an overturned vehicle is blocking the center median and far left lane on northbound Business 80 near Fulton Avenue.
The crash, which reportedly involved multiple vehicles, is backing up the northbound traffic on the highway around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Avoid N/B Business-80 (SR-51) in downtown due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. Expect long deals. As soon as it is safe our officers will work to get the roadway clear. Use I-5 north to I-80 as an alternate. @CHPNSac @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/r5aYwkV4YP
— CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) July 17, 2019
This is a developing story. A CBS13 crew is heading to the scene to get more details.
