LINCOLN (CBS13) – A Sacramento resident was arrested Tuesday evening in relation to a fire in unincorporated Lincoln that grew approximately 10 acres in size.

A local deputy spotted 27-year-old Gary Ruble walking away from the fire near North Foothills Boulevard and Athens Avenue. Cal Fire arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

Investigations conducted by Cal Fire and the local sheriff’s office resulted in Ruble’s arrest, who remains in custody at Placer County Jail with a bail of $150,000.

