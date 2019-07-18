FOLSOM (CBS13) – The woman suspected of firing shots in her La Riviera Drive apartment on Tuesday was arrested again just a day later.
According to the Folsom Police Department, officers responded to the Fairfield Inn & Suites along Cavitt Drive Wednesday morning to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found Kathy Miller and her husband had been in an apparent domestic violence incident.
Officers say the husband was found with injuries, prompting Miller to be arrested.
Miller had just been arrested on Tuesday morning after the East Sacramento incident where law enforcement officers heard shots coming from an apartment. Miller’s children were in the apartment at the time, but no one was hurt.
The 31-year-old woman has now been booked back into the Sacramento County Jail. She is facing charges of domestic violence with an enhancement of committing a felony while out on bail.
Miller is being held on $1 million bail.
