MODESTO (CBS13) – A kidnapping suspect was shot and killed by deputies in the Modesto area Wednesday night, authorities say.
The Modesto Police Department says deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a kidnapping and false imprisonment incident in Modesto when the suspect – 52-year-old Modesto resident Stephen Murray – was spotted near Vine and Madison streets.
Murray had another person with him, believed to be the victim in the kidnapping and false imprisonment report. Deputies moved to arrest Murray, but he then took the other person hostage with a firearm.
Deputies then opened fire on Murray. He was hit by the gun fire was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The person taken hostage was not hurt, deputies say.
The firearm deputies say Murray was brandishing was found to be a replica.
Due to the shooting taking place in the city, the Modesto Police Department will be investigating the incident.
