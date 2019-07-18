  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento Police Department, South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A recent South Sacramento traffic stop ended with an arrest made as officers seized three pounds of marijuana, codeine syrup, a handgun and large amounts of cash.

A follow-up search warrant led officers to an additional handgun with a high capacity magazine, ammunition, more cash and one pound of methamphetamine.

According to SPD, officers have seized more than 480 firearms through the first half of 2019.

