SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A recent South Sacramento traffic stop ended with an arrest made as officers seized three pounds of marijuana, codeine syrup, a handgun and large amounts of cash.
A recent traffic stop in South Sacramento led to an arrest and the seizure of a handgun, three pounds of marijuana, Codeine Syrup and a large amount of cash. pic.twitter.com/vohkLJ9AJl
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 18, 2019
A follow-up search warrant led officers to an additional handgun with a high capacity magazine, ammunition, more cash and one pound of methamphetamine.
According to SPD, officers have seized more than 480 firearms through the first half of 2019.
