SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Fair & Food Festival’s drone show is being postponed again.
Officials say the software issue that canceled the first week of the fair’s Drone Light Show has been fixed, but other safety components still need to be installed.
A traditional fireworks show will instead be happening, again, on Friday and Saturday night starting at 10 p.m.
The change was made to a drone show to make a safer and more inclusive environment to families with young children and those who are sensitive to loud explosions.
State Fair officials say they hope to have the drone show up and running for the final weekend.
